Chef Jason Paluska of The Lark in Santa Barbara will offer their first Cooking Class, perfect for the at-home chef and ideal for holiday dinner-planning and gift-giving on Wednesday, Dec. 19.
The evening class will feature a step-by-step demonstration of signature dishes adapted from the cookbook “Around The Table: Recipes and Stories from The Lark in Santa Barbara,” including both food and wine-paired tastings. Complete recipes are included.
The menu for The Lark Cookbook Cooking Class originates from The Lark’s market-driven menu and cookbook that has made the restaurant popular. The class showcases Paluska’s signature Brussels Sprouts with Medjool Dates, Garum, Serrano Chile, Sesame and Lime; Butternut Squash and Candied Apples with Fromage Blanc, Beets, Black Walnut, Pomegranate and Calvados Caramel (with a demonstration and recipes for preparing Calvados Caramel and Fromage Blanc); and Grilled Spanish Octopus with Vadouvan Curry Glaze, Roasted Pistachios, Creamy Cauliflower, Missions Figs and Cilantro from the current menu, with bonus lessons on octopus butchery, and the recipe and procedure for curry pickled cauliflower.
The class is held at The Lark’s sister property – Santa Barbara Wine Collective, located at 131 Anacapa Street, Suite C, Santa Barbara (enter at Yanonali Street and Helena Avenue), from 6–7:30 p.m. $100 per guest includes food and wine-paired tastings and a signed cookbook “Around The Table: Recipes and Stories from The Lark in Santa Barbara,” inclusive of tax and gratuity. Tickets can be purchased through Nightout.com or by calling The Lark to reserve at 805-284-0370.