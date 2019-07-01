One of my generous neighbors, Lyn Hesford, shared the bounty from her blackberry bushes and gave me a recipe to try as an added extra.
It sounded intriguing. A pie that must be baked in a 12-inch, cast-iron skillet and I couldn’t wait to try it out. I was pretty sure I had, somewhere in the depths of my kitchen cupboard, several such skillets, mostly inherited from my father and grandmother.
Last week I took on the task. After a successful search of my cupboards I located a well-used, 12-inch specimen. A few hours later, after a session of oven cleaner, lots of elbow grease and anticipated necessity to re-season the skillet, I was ready to bake.
But back to Lyn’s berries. They are gorgeous. Plump little clusters of flavor that burst in your mouth. Her berries are spectacular. There isn’t one under an inch long and a half-inch wide. They’re sweet, picture perfect and fresh. And they’re delicious.
Blackberries are ancient, growing wild all over the globe. They’ve been a food source for over 2,500 years. The thick bushes/shrubs have been used as barriers around buildings, crops and livestock.
The fruit, leaves, stems and roots are used for everything from dying fabrics and hair, to making rope and for medicinal purposes. There are home remedies for everything from bleeding gums to scurvy.
My grandmother, who loved berries of any kind, swore by blackberry brandy as a cure for an occasional unruly intestine. Personally, I think she just used that as an excuse to have a nip or two.
I grew up eating blackberries. My family vacations were usually spent in Northern California and always included foraging the wild berries that grow on hedges along narrow country roads. While camping we enjoyed blackberry everything — jam, shortcake, syrup, upside-down cake and over ice cream. It would be weeks after these trips before my hands would lose the pinkish-purple souvenir.
I don’t think we ever baked a pie in cast iron, but this week’s recipe doing so is a must or it won’t turn out right, trust me.
Thanks, Lyn, for the berries and recipe, your friendship and generosity are much appreciated.
BLACKBERRY SKILLET PIE
pastry for double crust pie (or one box of two refrigerated pie crusts, Pillsbury recommended)
1 stick butter, melted
1-1/3 cups sugar (for berries)
1/2 cup flour
dash salt
1/2 cup water
1 tablespoon lemon juice
6 cups fresh blackberries, washed and drained*
1/2 cube butter, cut into small pieces
additional sugar (for crust)
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease bottom and sides of a 12-inch, cast-iron skillet. Make pastry using favorite recipe. Divide dough in half and roll one piece to fit bottom and up skillet sides. If using boxed dough, unroll one crust and place in bottom and up sides. Pierce bottom and sides with a fork. Bake seven minutes, remove from oven and increase temperature to 400 degrees. Meanwhile, in a large bowl mix melted butter, butter, sugar, flour and salt. Mix lemon juice and water and stir into flour mixture. Add berries and toss until covered and mixture is crumbly. Gently pour berries onto crust. Scatter small pieces of butter evenly over berries. Roll out or unroll second crust to cover berries, sealing at skillet edge. Cut tiny slits in top. Sprinkle a liberal amount of sugar over crust. Place on rimmed cookie sheet, to catch juices, and bake approximately 45 minutes or until bubbly at edges and beginning to brown on top. A pie shield may be used to prevent burning.
*Two 14 to 16-ounce bags frozen blackberries may be used in place of fresh.
Tomorrow is Flag Day, last week we honored our WWII veterans as we remembered D-Day, Fourth of July looms and summer is hot on our heels. So, when’s a better time for a patriotic, warm-weather dessert? There isn’t one. How does strawberry shortcake sound? The iconic American concoction that comes with a giant serving of nostalgia. Who doesn’t have a memory of summer and shortcake?
