I love this time of year, mainly because I’m a grazer. I love appetizers, finger foods and hors d’oeuvres.
My food fantasy is to go to a gourmet restaurant and order a fork. Then, in my dreams, I go from table to table and taste every dish.
When out, I usually dine on what small bites. I love tapas bars, get positively giddy when presented with an elaborate appetizer menu, and I am always the last to order at the table. I change my mind at every selection. I want it all!
So, this week it’s an homage to a couple of my favorite appetizer/finger foods. With the holidays on the horizon, this pair is guaranteed to please.
First, a spectacular way to serve an old favorite. Take your favorite spinach/artichoke dip to a new level and bake it atop a puff pastry wrapped wheel of brie.
Second, an all-time favorite, dolmades. They are somewhat labor-intensive, but served warm or at room temperature, they are sure to please. Also, these qualify as vegetarian and are sure to please even your most finicky guests.
SPINACH ARTICHOKE BAKED BRIE
1 recipe artichoke/spinach dip
1 sheet frozen puff pastry from a 17.3 ounce box, thawed
1 16-ounce wheel of brie
1 large egg, lightly beaten
crackers and crostini, for serving
Make dip: Line baking sheet with parchment paper. Whisk egg with a splash of water in a small bowl. Roll out puff pastry to a 13x12-inch-wide rectangle. Cut a one-inch-wide strip of dough off shorter end to create a 12x12-inch square, reserve strip decorating. Transfer square to baking sheet. Place brie in center. Top with spinach/artichoke mixture. Fold pastry up and over brie, brushing edges with a little egg wash, pinch to seal. Form reserved strip of dough into decoration for top. Attach decoration with egg wash and return to refrigerator until chilled, about 30 minutes or overnight.
To bake: Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Bake until pastry is golden brown and cooked through, about 40 minutes. Let sit 15 minutes, serve warm with crackers and/or crostini.
DOLMADES
6 tablespoons olive oil
1 medium onion, finely chopped
2 cups water
1 cup long grain rice
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 cup pine nuts
1/4 cup chopped fresh dill
2 teaspoons chopped fresh mint
2 tablespoons grated lemon zest
Heat half the oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add onions and sauté three to five minutes or until transparent. Add water and bring to a boil. Add rice, salt and pepper, reduce heat to a bare simmer, cover pan and cook about 20 minutes or until rice is tender and all water has been absorbed. Meanwhile, heat remaining oil in a small skillet over medium heat. Add pine nuts and sauté two to three minutes or until light golden brown. Remove from heat and set aside, don’t drain oil. In a medium bowl, mix rice, pine nuts with oil, dill, mint and lemon zest. Set aside. Cover bottom of a three-quart covered casserole with 10 grape leaves, laying each flat and overlapping. Then, one at a time, stuff remaining leaves. Place in layers on top of flat leaves. Cover with remaining leaves. Pour 1/4 cup water into pan, place a heat-proof plate upside down on top. Sprinkle lightly with olive oil, cover and cook over low heat for about 45 minutes. Uncover, remove plate and cool to room temperature. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Pile on plate, decorate with fresh dill and mint and drizzle with olive oil.
DIPPING SAUCE
yogurt
chopped dill
lemon juice
mint for garnish
Mix yogurt with dill and lemon juice, decorate with mint sprig.
