Coronavirus: Is your at-home menu limited? Cook meals 'Santa Maria Style'

With dine-in restrictions being placed on California restaurants and bars restricted by social distancing and even shelter at home orders, many people are having to cook for themselves or their family on a consistent basis for the first time in a while - or ever.

This added time in the kitchen may reveal some limitations in your favorite hyperlocal chef's menu. Spaghetti is great, and 'dinner for breakfast' can be a nice break from a normal menu, but if your menu only consists of six dishes (nine if you switch to Alfredo instead of marinara) you might need more help.

That is where the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce Santa Maria Style Cookbook can help.

On the Chamber website there is a page set up to help you 'practice social distancing #SantaMariaStyle' that features a bunch of great ways to enjoy the Santa Maria Valley while protecting yourself and your family from the coronavirus.