Coronavirus: Is your at-home menu limited? Cook meals 'Santa Maria Style'

With dine-in restrictions being placed on California restaurants and bars restricted by social distancing and even shelter at home orders, many people are having to cook for themselves or their family on a consistent basis for the first time in a while - or ever.
This added time in the kitchen may reveal some limitations in your favorite hyperlocal chef's menu. Spaghetti is great, and 'dinner for breakfast' can be a nice break from a normal menu, but if your menu only consists of six dishes (nine if you switch to Alfredo instead of marinara) you might need more help.
That is where the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce Santa Maria Style Cookbook can help.
On the Chamber website there is a page set up to help you 'practice social distancing #SantaMariaStyle' that features a bunch of great ways to enjoy the Santa Maria Valley while protecting yourself and your family from the coronavirus.
Virtual Vineyard Tours With Riverbench Vineyard & Winery, Take A Stroll Through Waller Park, and other ideas are listed, but at the bottom of the page there is a link inviting you to 'Bring the Flavors of Santa Maria Valley to Your Kitchen' with the help of the #SantaMariaStyle cookbook.
Go through the cookbook here, but head over to the Chamber of Commerce full page highlighting the ways that you can practice social distancing while still enjoying some of the best features of living in the Santa Maria Valley.
While it is important to stay safe and protected from potential exposure to COVID-19, local restaurants and bars are still reliant on the community to keep their businesses going.
The Santa Maria Times has been compiling a list of local restaurants and their plans for staying open during the restrictions. CLICK HERE to upload your restaurant, and go through the full list right here:
CLICK HERE TO TO TO THE TAKEOUT AND DELIVERY DIRECTORY PUT TOGETHER BY THE SANTA MARIA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
