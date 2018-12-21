New Chef De Cuisine, Chef Pink, of Root 246 and her team have their delicious plans underway to host a pop-up buffet-style Chinese restaurant experience on Christmas Day from 1 to 10 p.m.
Held in one of the venue’s banquet rooms, Chef Pink’s “Sheng Dan Feast” features BBQ pork spare ribs smoked over oak, cream cheese wonton and smoked pork neck & Napa cabbage egg roll to name a few, (view entire menu at www.facebook.com/root246/). The feast will be offered from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 25, alongside regular dinner service in the restaurant’s main dining rooms with a few holiday specials in addition to the current restaurant menus.
“I’m really into the New York food scene at the moment, and this Chinese pop-up is in part, a tribute to 1980s New York Chinese restaurants. We’re doing traditional ‘American Chinese’ food, but using local and high-end ingredients, creating a fun and innovative way to celebrate Christmas this year,” said the Chef.
The Chinese buffet option will run $39.95 per adult, and $19.95 per child (12 and under; all prices exclude tax and gratuity).
Root 246 also plans to be open on New Year’s Eve with the Lounge open from 4 p.m. until 1 a.m., and dinner offered in the dining rooms from 5 to 10 p.m. On New Year’s Day, Root 246 will also welcome guests with Lounge hours from 1 to 10 p.m., featuring a bar menu with special Rose Bowl team items, as well as for dinner in the dining rooms from 5 to 9 p.m.
The menu will be standard Fall/Winter including celebratory dishes like the 24 oz. Dry Aged Bone-in Rib Eye (grilled over local oak, with locally-cultivated mushrooms and beef fat potatoes) or Chef Pink’s signature “Legit Fried Chicken” (with Yukon gold mash, house-made pickles, dill). Root 246’s Fall/Winter menus also offer multiple vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free dishes.
Reservations for Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve or Day are highly recommended, and may be made by calling the restaurant at (805) 686-8681, or online at www.opentable.com/root-246-at-hotel-corque.
Root 246 is located at 420 Alisal Road, adjacent to Hotel Corque in Solvang. Free street parking is available in the area, as well as free public lot parking not far from the hotel and restaurant.