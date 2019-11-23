If turkey’s not your “thing,” don’t despair. It seems that this year, in some of our region’s restaurants, the famous Thanksgiving bird has some company: namely braised meats, duck appetizers, seafood spreads, vegetarian mains, and desserts beyond the requisite pies.
Break out of the usual Turkey Day dinner routine, and head for one of the Santa Ynez Valley or Lompoc restaurants which will not only be open on Nov. 28, but will be offering inventive holiday dishes – or better yet, celebratory cocktails.
“Braised” is the name of the game at multiple Santa Ynez Valley wine country eateries, like the gluten-free starter of braised pork belly at Root 246, which arrives with a gochujang lacquer, fall-like garnet yam purée and apple mustard seed conserve.
Also in Solvang, Mad & Vin at The Landsby will be offering a main option of beef short ribs, while The Gathering Table at Ballard Inn will feature braised short ribs with Parmesan mashed potatoes, baby bokchoy and crispy onions.
Duck also reigns supreme on Thanksgiving restaurant menus in these parts, with two Solvang dining rooms dishing out duck starters. First & Oak’s duck wings will be accessorized with cranberry agrodolce and chives, and Mad & Vin’s duck confit croquettes come with truffle aioli.
Seafood lovers, you too can rejoice.
One of the Root 246 Thanksgiving Day mains comes in the form of day boat scallops, a gluten-free entrée also comprised of roasted spaghetti squash, Brussels sprouts, smoked bacon and locally foraged mushrooms.
The Gathering Table joins the aquatic game with a seafood chowder, and a local black cod entrée with butternut squash risotto, and sage brown butter beurre blanc.
At the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton, classic lobster bisque joins cold smoked salmon, shrimp cocktail and fresh Pacific oysters.
Vegetarian perhaps? You’re not restricted to sides this year.
First & Oak’s doing up a cauliflower floret main with honey-glazed parsnips, roasted carrots, herb-roasted potatoes and orange-cranberry gastrique, and Mad & Vin has a roasted vegetable skillet entrée on their menu.
Sweet teeth will be delighted to find their beloved pies of the Thanksgiving variety, on dessert menus which also boast brûlée – like a sweet potato crème brûlée with blueberry compote and pecan (First & Oak), or a chocolate crème brûlée (Mad & Vin).
If brunch is more your holiday style, Lompoc’s Valle Eatery + Bar might be a good fit.
The restaurant, inside the Hilton Garden Inn, is feeding Thanksgiving-goers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with various stations. Desserts will include house-baked pie, cake, fun fruit tarts, lemon bars and bananas foster – plus brunch-y, bottomless mimosas.
Post-Thanksgiving feast, or in lieu of the traditional gathering, hit up Happy Hour.
The Landsby’s popular, daily bar happening will be open normal hours, 4-6 p.m. on Nov. 28. The lounge’s fall/winter cocktails will continue the seasonal cheer.
Opt for an Apple Crisp (Plymouth Gin, apple sour shrub, lemon, ginger beer), Winter Sangria (Deep Eddy Cranberry Vodka, Lucas & Lewellen Pinot Noir, cinnamon, lemon, lime, club soda), or Bee Danish (aquavit, honey, black lemon bitters, lemon, egg white).
Each of the restaurants mentioned here, as well as a host of other Santa Ynez Valley establishments, will also have more traditional turkey offerings if you so choose.
The various Chumash Casino Resort eateries, including Willows, will feature multiple star-poultry options. Holiday ham will befriend turkey at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott’s Thanksgiving buffet.
Be grateful this Thanksgiving, and please remember those who are less fortunate. If you have the opportunity to donate food or time to feed others, please do – all of the butternut squash soup in the world, can’t replace kindness.
