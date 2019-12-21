Anna Ferguson-Sparks: Holiday food, drinks found around Solvang

In Santa Ynez, that same pastry team behind Hotel Corque’s gingerbread mansion has erected another, over-the-top, gingerbread spread in the entryway of the Chumash Casino Resort; an edible ranch so immense that a petite human like myself, could easily snuggle in for the season.

Lights, Hanukkah, Action

The Chumash Casino Resort’s foodie holiday surprises don’t stop in the lobby. December 22-30, from 7 a.m. to midnight, $24.95++ will get you a three-course Chanukah “Dinner” at The Café: homemade matzo ball soup to start; a main of roasted chicken with apricot glaze, or honey mustard and ginger salmon, served with latkes (potato pancakes), potato apple kugel, tzimmes; and chocolate chip challah.

At The Buffet, running the same date range and for the same per-person pricing, the offerings will include special Chanukah items in addition to the regular menu. Expect beef brisket and Blue Velvet cupcakes, as well as the mouth-watering Chanukah specials also being served at The Café.

The Resort’s Grains and Grounds coffee shop, which displays a drool-worthy, Instagram-friendly pastry case on any given day, currently has a festive boost courtesy of house-made Chanukah cookies.

Christmas Day Dining