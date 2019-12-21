Anna Ferguson-Sparks: Holiday food, drinks found around Solvang

Solvang is delicious year ‘round, but during this – the most Christmas-y time of year – the edible cheer levels increase. Solvang Julefest is reason enough to visit the Santa Ynez Valley, and as locals, we also get to enjoy all that this season brings to our Danish-settled “Christmas town”.
Follow the Gingerbread Trail
The Santa Ynez Valley is blessed with not one, but multiple gingerbread architects – and this year, they’ve gone all out. A peek inside the lobby of Hotel Corque (400 Alisal Road), will award house-hunters with a look at their seven-foot-tall cookie creation, hand-built by the pastry pros from Chumash Casino Resort.
At Olsen’s Danish Village Bakery (1529 Mission Drive), Bent Olsen has continued his self-imposed tradition of constructing a more-than-sizeable gingerbread house in the bakery and café’s dining area.
No mention of Solvang gingerbread manses would be complete without a shout-out to the queens of gingerbread-baking, and building, at Solvang Bakery (438 Alisal Road). Solvang Bakery’s custom-order, celeb-approved structures – Oprah, Kelly Ripa, Anna Kendrick in a recent Frito-Lay commercial! – make their way up and down the coast, and clear across the country.
In Santa Ynez, that same pastry team behind Hotel Corque’s gingerbread mansion has erected another, over-the-top, gingerbread spread in the entryway of the Chumash Casino Resort; an edible ranch so immense that a petite human like myself, could easily snuggle in for the season.
Lights, Hanukkah, Action
You have free articles remaining.
The Chumash Casino Resort’s foodie holiday surprises don’t stop in the lobby. December 22-30, from 7 a.m. to midnight, $24.95++ will get you a three-course Chanukah “Dinner” at The Café: homemade matzo ball soup to start; a main of roasted chicken with apricot glaze, or honey mustard and ginger salmon, served with latkes (potato pancakes), potato apple kugel, tzimmes; and chocolate chip challah.
At The Buffet, running the same date range and for the same per-person pricing, the offerings will include special Chanukah items in addition to the regular menu. Expect beef brisket and Blue Velvet cupcakes, as well as the mouth-watering Chanukah specials also being served at The Café.
The Resort’s Grains and Grounds coffee shop, which displays a drool-worthy, Instagram-friendly pastry case on any given day, currently has a festive boost courtesy of house-made Chanukah cookies.
Christmas Day Dining
Chumash Casino Resort’s various eateries will be open on Christmas Day, with Willows offering an optional, prix fixe Christmas menu, from 3 to 9 p.m. Sixty-five bucks per person brings three courses, with dish decisions like Scottish salmon chowder, four-hour braised prime beef short ribs or diver scallops with lobster risotto, and for dessert, boozy ice creams such as eggnog and white chocolate, or brandy.
Hop on the Chumash shuttle and head back to Solvang, for an equally-luxe Christmas Day menu at Root 246, at Hotel Corque. A three-course prix fixe menu, from 2 to 8 p.m., plus a scaled-down, kid-friendly menu version, will delight dinner guests with options like a roasted parsnip and chestnut soup or salmon rillettes; Christmas Day Beef Wellington (truffle mushroom duxelles, prosciutto, puff pastry, Yukon gold potato purée, béarnaise sauce), roasted black sea bass, grilled maple leaf duck breast or a vegetarian spinach gnocchi; and vegetarian-friendly desserts like apple bread pudding with gingersnap custard and bourbon sauce, or the highly-holiday pistachio mousse with orange shortbread and cranberry sorbet.
Solvang’s First & Oak at Mirabelle Inn (409 First Street) will also host a high-end Christmas Day Dinner, from 4 to 8 p.m. A four-course menu plus an amuse, at $85.00++ per person, brings cranberry cracklings, sunchoke and chestnut bisque, lobster and scallop ravioli, prime ribeye, and dessert.
Happy holidays, everyone – eat well and prosper!
Anna Ferguson-Sparks: Persian-American chef drives Asian cuisine movement through 'The Window' in Solvang
“My Persian mom had her heart set on my being a doctor. I think it was a cultural thing," says Santa Barbara wine country chef, Golzar Barrera…
Anna Ferguson-Sparks can be reached at stilettoanna@gmail.com or www.instagram.com/stilettoanna/