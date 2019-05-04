Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort’s biannual BBQ Bootcamp will return May 15-17, featuring barbecue experts Burt Bakman (Slab BBQ, Trudy’s Underground BBQ), Frank Ostini (Hitching Post II), Paula Disbrowe (Thank You for Smoking), and confectioner Valerie Gordon (Valerie Confections).
The guest chefs will join the culinary team at Alisal to lead engaging, hands-on barbecue workshops for grillers of all levels, in addition to local beer and wine tastings and an abundance of ranch activities.
As specialists in barbecue for over 60 years, Alisal’s signature culinary event will offer guests an opportunity to learn about the region’s iconic Santa Maria live-fire grilling techniques, best practices for meat smoking with Big Green Egg grills, in-depth workshops on spice blending, techniques for grilled desserts, and much more.
The guest chefs join Alisal’s Executive Chef Anthony Endy to provide Bootcampers with hands-on instruction, demos, and expert tips in a casual, relaxed environment.
Sample workshops include:
- Skillet Desserts, cakes, compotes and caramel-making on the grill with Los Angeles-based confectioner, Valerie Gordon of Valerie Confections
- Introduction to Santa Maria grilling techniques with Buellton-based legend Frank Ostini of Hitching Post II
- Hands-on spice blending workshop with spice expert Joy Culley of Solvang Spice Merchant
- Fundamentals of bread-making with Los Alamos based artisan Scott Smith of Bob’s Well Bread
- Intimate wine tastings led by notable Santa Barbara County winemakers arranged by Alisal’s Food and Beverage Director Kyle Erickson
On the final morning of the event, guests will participate in Alisal’s signature Breakfast Ride. The two-hour round-trip horseback ride leads guests on a scenic trip among the giant sycamores and Alisal’s 100-acre spring-fed lake, to the historic Old Adobe Camp where a crackling campfire and a hearty country breakfast of flapjacks and indulgent breakfast delights from Valerie Gordon and Chef Endy awaits.
In addition to the culinary events, Bootcamp guests will have the opportunity to enjoy Alisal’s many ranch experiences such as fly fishing, archery, hiking, and more.
Guests can make reservations by calling (800) 425-4725.