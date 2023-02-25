The Flower Valley Golf Classic Foundation is actively seeking golfers, sponsors and auction donors for this year's Golf Classic event set for Friday, May 12.
Sponsors, such as major sponsor Coast Hills Credit Union who pledged $10,000, an event spokeswoman said, are recognized in the event awards program and listed prominently on a tee sign on the green that will be visible to more than 150 golfers and other visitors the day of the tournament.
Tickets are currently on sale for the day-long event that includes 18 holes of golf, a buffet dinner, and a live and silent auction.
The event will be hosted at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village and is the major fundraising effort for the nonprofit foundation, established in 1990, with this year's proceeds supporting Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
Funds raised will be used to purchase new equipment and materials for LVMC's Rehabilitation Services Department, the Comprehensive Care Center and Lompoc Health – North H Center, a hospital spokeswoman said.
Among the purchases will be equipment to provide physical assistance to patients with limited movement; a ramp to simulate real-world obstacles; speech therapy assessment tools and a treadmill and recumbent bike, to aid with the progression of higher-level activity in the outpatient setting.
Registration for the golf portion of the day is $150 and includes a tee prize, lunch, a round of golf, door prize ticket and a buffet dinner.
Those who would just like to attend the evening banquet around 5:30 p.m. can do so for $30 per ticket.
The Foundation is a 501c (3) non-profit organization and donations are tax deductible. The Foundation’s Federal Tax ID # is 77-0262454.
For more information, contact foundation president Alice Milligan at 805-736-4005 or foundation coordinator Susan Xiong at 805-737-5762.