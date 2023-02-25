The Flower Valley Golf Classic Foundation is actively seeking golfers, sponsors and auction donors for this year's Golf Classic event set for Friday, May 12.

Sponsors, such as major sponsor Coast Hills Credit Union who pledged $10,000, an event spokeswoman said, are recognized in the event awards program and listed prominently on a tee sign on the green that will be visible to more than 150 golfers and other visitors the day of the tournament.

Tickets are currently on sale for the day-long event that includes 18 holes of golf, a buffet dinner, and a live and silent auction. 

0
0
0
0
0