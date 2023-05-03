Lompoc's inaugural 'First Friday' community series continues Friday from 3 to 8 p.m., along the 100 block of South H Street, featuring activities for all ages, entertainment, food and product vendors.
The family-friendly event is part of a monthly Small Business Community Market series sponsored by PCH STREET Salon and Wine Lounge of Lompoc.
Downton streets will be closed to traffic starting at approximately 2 p.m. to accommodate Friday vendor setup. Parked vehicles are advised to relocate no later than 1:45 p.m.
Street closure will be enforced by the Lompoc Police Department, according to event organizers, who noted that both North Ocean and Cypress avenues will remain open during the events.
Small businesses interested in participating are invited to fill out a vendor application and reserve a space online at https://forms.gle/u92HyTH3fW9ZJUg47. Limited fee-exempt spaces are available for nonprofits.
For more information on the community markets, contact PCH STREET owner/operator Monty Montgomery at contact@pchstreet.com.