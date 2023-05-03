Lompoc's inaugural 'First Friday' community series continues Friday from 3 to 8 p.m., along the 100 block of South H Street, featuring activities for all ages, entertainment, food and product vendors.

The family-friendly event is part of a monthly Small Business Community Market series sponsored by PCH STREET Salon and Wine Lounge of Lompoc.

Downton streets will be closed to traffic starting at approximately 2 p.m. to accommodate Friday vendor setup. Parked vehicles are advised to relocate no later than 1:45 p.m.

 

