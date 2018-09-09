As read from Alicia Landon's book, The Worm Queen 'Memoirs of Santa Ynez Valley': Chapter 14, page 56-60.
When Frances and I turned the soil on the ranch we often found arrowheads and other artifacts. Becoming better acquainted with the valley, we knew there was an Indian reservation in Santa Ynez ... we were told legends of these Indians, the Chumash.
Their's is an interesting history of a great people that sank almost into oblivion. They arrived in this part of the country some 900 to 1,000 years ago. Their territory reached approximately 160 miles, from Malibu Canyon to San Luis Obispo, and 100 miles from Point Conception on the coast to the San Jaquin Valley, about 6,500 square miles. They also inhabited the Channel Islands, 11 to 30 miles off the coast of Santa Barbara. It is estimated there were more than 10,000 Chumash ...
By 1839, only 246 Chumash were left in Santa Barbara County. In the space of a single lifetime a great Indian nation, one of the largest and most culturally advanced in California, had ceased to exist.
In the 1830s and 40s rancheros and gringos from the east arrived with the Gold Rush and took over the land. They treated the small number of Indians with complete contempt. The last full-blooded Indian was Ignacio Aquino Tomas who died in 1952, and was buried at the Santa Barbara Mission. The few Indians remaining in the Santa Ynez Valley are mixed blood, and most live on the reservation.
We enjoyed finding arrowheads and knowing that the Chumash had camped beneath our trees, but our real interest was a very large oak tree in our pasture. There was a legend about that tree. There were also many other legends, three of which we found the most fascinating.
... "Another legend was about Zaca, a beautiful lake in the wooded hills north of our ranch. It was formed by the Chumash god, Thunder. There was once a village in that place, and a man was eating there one day when he looked up and saw Thunder and started talking in an insulting way to him. The people said, "Let us get away from here, for Thunder is someone you have to respect." They fled, and as they looked back they now saw that where Thunder had sat down there was water, and the man who had spoken to Thunder had disappeared ...
The Indians had camped between the huge oaks on our place, but now we lived on it. After these many years, we were still trying to make something out of this lovely land. Tired from our work on the ranch, we would sometimes take a picnic lunch and go either to Nojoqui Falls or Zaca, where we could sit by the lake, surrounded by pine trees (and feed the ducks).