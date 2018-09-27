As read from Gary Robinson's 'The Lands of our Ancestors': Chapter 1 & 2, pages 10-16.
A large pile of tule reeds lay just outside Kilik's family home waiting to be woven into the reed walls. This was done at least once a year to keep the structure strong and sturdy.
A Chumash house looked a little like half an orange turned upside down. Only it wasn't orange. It was green when the long reeds were fresh, and brown after the reeds dried out. The open doorway faced east to greet the morning sun.
"Your father has been looking for you high and low," Kilik's mother, Wonono, said as he entered their home. "He's expecting you over at the dance arena."
"Sorry, Mother. I got busy practicing for the hunt and let the day slip away from me."
As Kilik put away his bow and quiver, his youngster sister bounced in through the open doorway carrying her little doll made of rabbit fur. At six years of age, she thought she was the boss of everyone, especially her older brother.
"Father said you won't be going hunting with him if you don't get to the dance arena immediately," she said. "Immediately!"...
When Kilik got to the dance arena, he found his father using a leafy tree branch to smooth out the ground. This arena would be used for ceremonial dances during Hutash and needed to be free of rough stones...
Solomol handed his son the branch he'd been using and motioned for Kilik to continue smoothing the soil...
The following morning, Kilik woke up before the sun rose. The big day had finally arrived, and he didn't want to miss a moment of it. A boy's first real hunting trip away from the village was a big deal. If he could bring home meat for Hutash, the village chief would be good to his family. It also meant Kilik would be considered a worthy member of the village...
He also slipped on the talisman necklace he wore on every hunting trip. It was a piece of deer antler attached to a string made of deer hide. The necklace had been blessed by one of the village ceremony leaders, one of the Twelve. It would bring its wearer good luck and help to sharpen his hunting skills...
Kilik's mother packed dried deer meat in a pouch along with other food, and filled a water basket with fresh water. Soon father and son were off on their great adventure.