As read from Gary Robinson's ''The Lands of our Ancestors" Chapter 8, pages 104-113.
Speaking in Chumash, Salapay said to the boys, "Remember what we told you. Stay together. Stay strong."
...Turning to one of his men, he barked out a command. "Bring me the flogging whip!" he ordered.
The turtle-man rushed to the soldiers' quarters and returned in a few minutes. In place of the rifle he usually held, he now carried two floggin' whips. These whips were different than usual whips. Instead of having one length of braided leather, these consisted of several shorter strands of leather. A barb was tied to the end of each strand.
Two other soldiers unlocked Solomol and Salapay from the stocks and pushed them towards a large tree that stood in the mission plaza.
"From among you we have chosen our favored ones who act as our eyes and ears when we're not present," Father Fiero announced. "Reynaldo here is one such trustee. He will have the honor of helping to mete God's punishment today."
Yol and Wonono both realized what was about to happen. "No!" they screamed and ran toward the tree. A third soldier stepped in front of them, grabbing the women by their arms. He escorted the women back to their places next to their sons. The two sets of mothers and sons hugged each other tightly, turning away from the unfolding scene.
... "Get on with it," he ordered, and the flogging began. Reynoldo raised the whip and brought it down Salapay's back with a sharp "thwack." A soldier did the same to Solomol. The men yelped in pain with each stroke as it tore into their flesh. The crowds of Natives, forced to watch, groaned in agony with each crack of the whips.
Thirty blows were meted out, leaving the two Chumash men ragged, bloody messes.
... "My children, I feel no joy in carrying out this punishment," Father Fiero said to the assembled crowd of Natives, "but when God's children betray his trust, we must act. It is for your own good. And so this lesson ends for now."
... Since the boys could not understand most of what was being said, they realized that not all of the strangers were in favor of acting so cruelly towards the Native people. They also learned that the original mission plan called for the Indians to be released after they'd been "civilized."