The Santa Maria Public Library will kick off its summer reading program with a special event this Saturday featuring an opportunity for patrons to read with a therapy dog, complete a scavenger hunt, participate in fun crafts and more. 

The library's summer reading program is themed 'Find your Voice' and offers special reading programs for readers of all levels, with each program featuring activities, challenges, and prizes for reading based upon age level - from toddler to adult.

Anyone interested in signing up for the summer reading program can do it at Saturday's public event, or by going to the Santa Maria Public Library or any of its branch locations. 

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

