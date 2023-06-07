The Santa Maria Public Library will kick off its summer reading program with a special event this Saturday featuring an opportunity for patrons to read with a therapy dog, complete a scavenger hunt, participate in fun crafts and more.
The library's summer reading program is themed 'Find your Voice' and offers special reading programs for readers of all levels, with each program featuring activities, challenges, and prizes for reading based upon age level - from toddler to adult.
Anyone interested in signing up for the summer reading program can do it at Saturday's public event, or by going to the Santa Maria Public Library or any of its branch locations.
Saturday's kickoff event is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. at the main library, 421 South McClelland Street, and a special story time presentation with Lisa Kerr author of the 2023 Beatty Award picture book Wake, Sleepy One: California Poppies and the Super Bloom will begin at 11:30 a.m.
The City of Santa Maria is seeking individuals to serve on the Block Grants Advisory Committee, Measure U Citizens' Oversight Committee, the L…
Event attendees will also be able to take part in a special craftworks session that offer instruction on how to build an upcycled journal for creative fiction writing, daily journaling, free-associative poetry or whatever you want to write about, however you want to write about it.
Developing a personal connection to writing, and reading, is a key component of literacy and is a necessary attributor to lifelong learning. Studies find that students who participate in public library reading programs scored higher on reading achievement tests at the beginning of the next school than those that did not participate.
Any questions about this weekend's special kickoff events, or about the summer reading program, should be directed to the Library's information desk by calling 805-925-0994 ext. 8564.
Stay connected to the library, and never miss an update on events by following their Facebook and Instagram pages.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213