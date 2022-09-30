Santa Maria Downtown Fridays, part farmers market and part live music show complete with great food and activities focused on the whole family, will come to an end tonight.
The parking lot closest to Broadway at Santa Maria's Town Center West will be filled with vendors, activities and the music of Las Cafeteras and Los Tranquilos starting at 5:30 p.m. and closing down at 8:30 p.m.
Downtown Friday's was started in 2016 and ran for six months this year, with the kick-off coming on April 1. The weekly event features music in both English and Spanish, food trucks, fresh produce, a beer and wine tent and an expanded kids zone.
Admission and parking for the event is free.
Coin and Collectible Show set for Oct. 29
Sometimes it's forgotten how valuable things can be from the past. Maybe that old baseball card is actually a PSA 10 worth $500,000. Locals and people from all around are welcomed to the next Santa Maria Coin and Collectible Show on Oct. 29. Shows like this have an array of classics to admire from coins and cards to bobbleheads and stuffed animals.
There will also be local coin collectors available to offer free appraisals, so anyone can find out what their collectables are worth.
This event is sponsored by the Santa Maria Coin Club. The show will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Elwin Mussell Senior Center at 510 E. Park Ave. in Santa Maria. Admission is free.
The Santa Maria Coin Club is a small, active club on the Central Coast. Meetings are held the third Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Atkinson Community Center, 1000 N. Railroad Ave., in Santa Maria.
These events for coins and collectables bring in items where the visitors rarely know what they're going to see next.
