Santa Maria Downtown Fridays, part farmers market and part live music show complete with great food and activities focused on the whole family, will come to an end tonight.

The parking lot closest to Broadway at Santa Maria's Town Center West will be filled with vendors, activities and the music of Las Cafeteras and Los Tranquilos starting at 5:30 p.m. and closing down at 8:30 p.m.

Downtown Friday's was started in 2016 and ran for six months this year, with the kick-off coming on April 1. The weekly event features music in both English and Spanish, food trucks, fresh produce, a beer and wine tent and an expanded kids zone.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

