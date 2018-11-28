Thanks to a great turnout from the community and some generous last-minute cash donations, in just one four-hour period on Nov. 27 Fin’s Seafood Restaurant in Grover Beach raised more than $18,000 for children, youth and families impacted by homelessness in south San Luis Obispo County.
All of the proceeds from Fin’s annual “Dinner for a Cause,” held on Giving Tuesday each year, were donated to 5Cities Homeless Coalition to meet critical needs of those who are homeless and facing homelessness, particularly unaccompanied youth (students without a parent or guardian) and families with children.
“We are grateful to Bruce Van Vort and the outstanding crew at Fin’s, entertainers Terry Lawless and Sound Investment, our volunteers and donors as well as the local community, for recognizing the need in South County for our programs and services,” according to Janna Nichols, 5Cities Homeless Coalition Executive Director.
“The funds donated on Giving Tuesday from Fin’s, diners, sponsors and donors couldn’t come at a better time,” Nichols added. Money raised will help meet increasing calls for 5CHC services. “We respond to more than 3,000 calls every year to help families with housing assistance, eviction prevention services and basic needs,” Nichols said. “Dinner for a Cause” contributions help fund case management, programs and operating costs as well as direct financial assistance for families – particularly children and youth – facing homelessness.
In addition to Fin’s, other sponsors of the event included Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, Nipomo Presbyterian Church, Controller-on-Call, Kenneth Harrison, Peter Keith, Kiwanis of Greater Pismo Beach, Nancy Puder & Associates, New Life Community Church, Pismo Beach Optix, Pismo Beach Veterinary Clinic and SLOCO Data & Printing.
5Cities Homeless Coalition is recognized as a leading advocate for the homeless in South County. The Coalition strengthens the community by mobilizing resources, fostering hope, and advocating for the homeless and those facing homelessness.