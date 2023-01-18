Heloise 9.28

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Dear Heloise: Is blackstrap molasses the same as regular molasses? -- Carolyn A., Pine Hill, New Jersey

Carolyn, no, it's not. Molasses comes from the juice of sugar cane or sugar beets. Once it's gathered, the juice is boiled down to extract the sugar crystals. The number of times the juice is boiled determines the type of molasses.

Light, or what we call "regular," molasses comes from the first boiling. The dark molasses comes from second boiling. Blackstrap molasses is what remains after the third boiling, and it has a very bitter taste. It's used in recipes that call for slow cooking such as baked beans or barbecue. -- Heloise

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you