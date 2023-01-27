From local theater and museum exhibits to outdoor concerts and wine tasting, there is so much to see, do, taste and experience in Santa Maria Valley. Every week, the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce will provide you with 5 great events happening in the Santa Maria Valley.
Presqu’ile: Happy Hour Music Series – Bear Erikson
January 27 @ 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Santa Maria, CA 93455 United States
Join Presqu’ile on Friday the 13th from 5 – 7:30 pm for music by Bear Erikson! Cozy up by the fire in the comfort of our tasting room and indulge in a select menu of by the glass and bottle options. Food will be provided by the Feed My Seoul food truck.
Costa De Oro : Live Music by Russ Douglas
January 28 @ 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Santa Maria, CA 93454 United States
Come listen and enjoy live music this Saturday by Russ Douglas at Costa de Oro! Keep your good weekend vibes going with great music and win from 3 pm – 5 pm.
The Swiss: Live Free Comedy Show
January 28 @ 10:00 pm – 11:30 pm
Santa Maria, CA 93454 United States
Come and The Swiss for a night of free comedy, headlined by the wonderful Stormy Silva! Hosted by Sal Espana, and featuring Unpaquito, Kristiana Rae, and many more.
2023 Dine Out Santa Maria Style & Craft Cocktail Contest
Santa Maria, CA 93454 United States
The month-long celebration of Santa Maria Valley culinary culture, is back and taking place January 13 – February 12, 2023! All-month long, some of our favorite restaurants will be serving up special menu items for just–wait for it–$20.23! And don’t forget to go out and vote in the Craft Cocktail Contest as well!
Old Orcutt’s First Friday
February 3 @ 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Orcutt, CA 93455 United States
Come out and enjoy an evening in Old Orcutt. Merchants stay open late on the first Friday of the month. All across Old Orcutt there will be drink and food specials, live music, you name it!
