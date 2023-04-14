Heloise 9.28

Dear Heloise: I come from a large family, and there are just too many of us to give gifts to everyone. So we decided that instead of giving the same items and other things we don't want or can't use, we started a tradition, which we celebrate once a year on the 4th of July at our annual family reunion.

We each write down something we are willing to do for someone in the family, no matter who it is. Then, we fold it up and put it in a fish bowl, and after everyone has eaten, we hold a drawing where each person selects one piece of paper. Last year, I drew a paper that said the person who signed the paper would come to my house and clean it top to bottom. My sister once drew one where the signer offered to take her to lunch twice at any restaurant of her choice throughout the year.

Instead of getting people birthday and Christmas gifts, we do this, and it's been a big success. -- Rosanne G., El Paso, Texas

