With the holiday season quickly approaching, We Support The Troops, Inc. of Santa Ynez Valley is seeking to send several hundred Christmas/holiday packages to US troops and K9s serving in the military in remote places such as Africa, Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria.
To ensure that shipments are received in time for the holidays, packages will be mailed in November.
On Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m., We Support the Troops volunteers will meet at Bethania Lutheran Hall, located at 603 Atterdag, Solvang, to organize and package products for shipping overseas.
The nonprofit group, according to volunteer Lindalee Baumgarten, relies on donations to fund supplies that are sent to troops.
"Our efforts have been focused on sending requested personal items to our military that are deployed in remote areas where supplies are thin or only available on an intermittent basis," Baumgarten said.
Items currently needed for both men and women troops are: moisturizer, sunblock, socks, balm, soap, shampoo, baby wipes, and toothbrushes.
Items donated for K9 use should be "Made in the USA" and be used to help protect dogs' eyes, feet, etc.
For more information or to donate, visit www.we-support-the-troops.org