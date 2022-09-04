Happiness, health, financial security, mental and emotional wellness, and balance are just some of the things that most of us consider to be the components of ‘The Good Life’. Regardless of culture or socio-economic background, people long for these attributes in their lives. American people are struggling more and more with attaining these goals.

Kathy Caprino, author and leadership coach, describes these qualities as something people “desperately desire, but can’t seem to attain.” Why? Because we are looking in all the wrong places.

For a lot of us, these things are conditional and we base them around our current circumstances. We make our hope and happiness dependent upon our relationships, our careers, how much money we have, etc. So, we pour ourselves into our circumstances and wind up disappointed because things never go quite the way we imagined them. If our life is based on the conditions of our circumstances, then are we really living ‘The Good Life’? 

Marina Guzman is Children’s Ministry Director at Koinonia Church in Hanford, CA. She can be reached at marina@kchanford.com or 559-582-1528.

 

