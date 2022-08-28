Forgiveness can be like a cooling rain that brings healing and peace to relationships that have been scarred by the fires of slander and insult. Forgiveness can bring restoration and growth where there is brokenness and pain. Forgiveness can bring renewal and healing where someone’s fiery words have bought ruin and division. It can give grace and mercy to a situation that might lead to divorce and relational disaster. 

Two of the most profound accounts in the Bible reveal the power of forgiveness. Both show how the power of God is able to overcome the destructive force of sin and death. The first story is from the life of Stephen. The second is from the life of Christ. 

The book of Acts describes how Stephen was a man who was full of grace and the power of God. He gave a bold speech that explained how Jesus was the fulfillment of Old Testament prophecy. His speech ended with a scathing indictment about how the religious leaders of the day had betrayed and killed the “Righteous One,” Jesus Christ. 

Tim Dinkins can be reached for questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0