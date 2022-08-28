Forgiveness can be like a cooling rain that brings healing and peace to relationships that have been scarred by the fires of slander and insult. Forgiveness can bring restoration and growth where there is brokenness and pain. Forgiveness can bring renewal and healing where someone’s fiery words have bought ruin and division. It can give grace and mercy to a situation that might lead to divorce and relational disaster.
Two of the most profound accounts in the Bible reveal the power of forgiveness. Both show how the power of God is able to overcome the destructive force of sin and death. The first story is from the life of Stephen. The second is from the life of Christ.
The book of Acts describes how Stephen was a man who was full of grace and the power of God. He gave a bold speech that explained how Jesus was the fulfillment of Old Testament prophecy. His speech ended with a scathing indictment about how the religious leaders of the day had betrayed and killed the “Righteous One,” Jesus Christ.
As a result, the council dragged Stephen outside the city and began to stone him to death. The Bible describes a sobering scene of the first martyrdom. “And as they were stoning Stephen, he called out, ‘Lord Jesus, receive my spirit.’ And falling to his knees he cried out with a loud voice, ‘Lord, do not hold this sin against them.’ And when he had said this, he fell asleep.” (Acts 7:59-60 ESV)
Those last spoken words are an example of someone who was ready to forgive his enemies. Instead of responding in anger and vitriol, Stephen responded with grace. Why didn’t he fight back? Why didn’t he act in self-defense? The reason is because his life had been impacted by the power of forgiveness. At some point he had heard the teaching of Jesus Christ and had come to see that his sins could be forgiven. Once he understood the depth of his sin, his life was profoundly changed because he realized the height of Christ’s forgiveness. Once he was forgiven, it became possible for him to genuinely desire to forgive his enemies because the source of his forgiveness was not man-made. His forgiveness came from a supernatural source, the forgiveness of Jesus Christ.
If we trace the trail of supernatural forgiveness in someone’s life, it will always lead to the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. The reason for this is because that is the greatest depiction of forgiveness in human history. Not only was Jesus able to forgive the people who sinned against him. He was able to forgive the gravest of sins because his death made it possible for God the Father to have the guilt of someone’s sin be paid by the atoning sacrifice of Jesus Christ.
The Bible tells us that “the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.” (Romans 6:23) In God’s economy someone’s sin must be paid for. A normal human can not pay for their own sin because they are naturally sinful and imperfect. The only way for sin to be paid for is for a perfect being to die in their place. This was accomplished with Jesus Christ. He was fully God and fully man and he lived a perfect, sinless life. His death on the cross was the most important event in human history because it made it possible for humans to be forgiven. If someone confesses their sin and believes that Jesus Christ died for their sin and rose from the dead, then that person can be forgiven (Romans 10:9-10).
This is why the second story about forgiveness is so important. Luke 23 tells us that Jesus was crucified at a place called The Skull. His clothes were taken from him and they were being divided among his executioners. He had been completely shamed and stripped of all dignity. If there was ever an example of someone feeling justified to have righteous anger, it would be Jesus because he was being crucified as an innocent man. Instead of seething with rage, Jesus was calm and collected. He opened his mouth and said, “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.”
Those words blow me away every time I read them. How could he have said that and honestly meant what he said? It was because he understood the power of forgiveness. He knew that in a few hours his body would die and he would be buried in the tomb. He knew he would rise from the dead on the third day and conquer death and sin! He knew his death would make it possible for people to be forgiven! He wanted his executioners to be forgiven. He wanted them to repent of their sin and trust in the power of the cross!
Luke 23 also contains a fascinating description from one of the soldiers who executed Jesus. It says, “Then Jesus, calling out with a loud voice said, ‘Father, into your hands I commit my spirit!’ And having said this he breathed his last. Now when the centurion saw what had taken place, he praised God, saying, ‘Certainly this man was innocent!’” We are not sure exactly who that centurion was, but if he trusted in Christ as the son of God then it is very likely that he had his sins forgiven and came to saving faith in Christ. If that is true, then Christ’s prayer on the cross was answered that very day!
The power of forgiveness is supernatural! It can allow Christians to forgive others, not because of their own strength or goodness, but because of the strength and goodness of God! 1 John 1:9 says, “If we confess our sins he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” My prayer is that those reading this would be overcome by the power of the forgiveness of Jesus Christ and show the grace and power of God in their lives to those around them.
