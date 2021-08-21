A prayer for the human family
We pray with our human family for our sisters and brothers suffering in Afghanistan and all over the world from all manner of trauma. May all families be safe from harm. May all women and children be cherished and protected.
May the terror within men and women cease and acts of violence end. May monumental greed and deception cease. May everyone learn to share. May all be fed. May all living beings and the living Earth that gives us all life be cared for and protected. May everyone experience empathy and compassion.
May the human family rise in love. May we stop killing ourselves and each other over greed and ignorance perpetuated by lies, oppression and all kinds of disease. May we all be well and learn to be radiantly healthy and supremely happy. May we have faith in God and each other. May we be rich in virtues. May we be resilient and find our true worth.
May we all love one another as children of the Beloved Father Mother God of all living beings. May we cherish the ground that we walk upon and that sustains us. May we find our peace within, between and among the human and divine family of God. Amen.
Rev. Judith Elia,
Minister of Unity of Santa Maria Chapel of Light
Speak out against bigotry, injustice
In these trying times, with so much division across the nation and world, I want to encourage a firm renewal of tolerance towards others of different political, religious, ethnic, and racial backgrounds.
I encourage a moral tolerance based not merely on civility towards one another, but a commitment to 'agape', a universal love of humanity.
Is this naive? Irrational? Too extremely idealistic? Utopian? No it is not. As a Christian, as a Catholic, I embrace other Christians, Jews, Muslims, and atheists as creatures of God, created by Him to be loved by Him and by me.
The Golden Rule (do unto others as you would ...) becomes easier with habit. Take the first step, then the next. Assume the virtue. So stated, this "habit" or virtue still leaves room for our individual differences as Republican or Democrat, Catholic or Methodist, Muslim or Buddhist.
Sure, I am happier as a Catholic. That is my comfort zone, but I do not co-exist in a vacuum. I am dependent on my neighbor to treat me and others with equal love. To make a better world, it takes more than voting our conscience, more than helping the homeless or poor. Speak out against bigotry and injustice. Protest if you choose that route, and do so with non-violence. Remember, Mohandes Ghandi and Martin Luther King drew the line against violent protests. Did not Jesus Christ do that many times 2,000 years ago?
Ed Barba,
Santa Maria