The public is invited to celebrate the 2019 Christmas season with events at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church in downtown Los Olivos.
St. Mark's has announced the following community events:
Mon., Dec. 16: 5:15-6:15 p.m. “Blue Christmas Program" held for anyone experiencing grief or loss — also known as “the blues.” The Blue Christmas program will help acknowledge the pain and loneliness that can prevail, especially around the holidays. Complimentary light refreshments will follow. Note: the third Monday of every month at 5:15 p.m., St. Mark’s hosts a free grief support group led by facilitator Anna Cook and all are welcome to attend that as well.
Tues., Dec. 24: 4 p.m. "Christmas Eve Posada" All ages in the community are welcome to join in the Posada, a re-enactment of the journey of Mary and Joseph in Bethlehem as they seek shelter for the birth of Jesus. Meet in downtown Los Olivos at Fess Parker’s Wine Country Inn, 2860 Grand Ave., to journey through town and conclude at St. Mark’s Church with a simple carol service and a brief reception (for those who wish).
Tues., Dec. 24: 9:30 p.m. "Music of Christmas Program" will be provided by St. Mark’s choir and musicians prior to the 10 p.m. "Traditional Christmas Eve Service." The service will include candlelight, favorite carols and the Holy Eucharist (Communion) celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ. A complimentary reception follows in Stacy Hall for all to enjoy.
Wed., Dec. 25: 10 a.m. "Christmas Day Service" with favorite carols, sermon, and Holy Eucharist (Communion) to be offered. A reception with complimentary refreshments and good cheer in Stacy Hall, to follow.
Sun., Dec. 29: 10 a.m. "The First Sunday of Christmas" A service of carols and communion continues the traditional St. Mark’s Christmas celebration followed by complimentary refreshments in Stacy Hall. (There will not be services at 8 a.m. or 5 p.m. on this Sunday only.)
Sun., Jan. 5: "Boar’s Head Festival" Regular Sunday services will be held at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., featuring choir, sermon, and Holy Eucharist (communion). Complimentary light refreshments to be served in Stacy Hall. According to Rev. Randall Day, the Boar’s Head Festival is rooted in ancient times in England when the presentation of a boar's head at Christmas came to symbolize the triumph of Jesus Christ over evil and death.
Sun., Jan 5: 4 p.m. "Feast of the Epiphany" A commemoration of the arrival of the three kings at the manger in Bethlehem will be celebrated and all ages are welcome to join in a Boar’s Head Festival that marks the end of the 2019 Christmas season. A traditional Epiphany Carol Pageant featuring the Central Coast Pipe Band and all-volunteer costumed characters in the church leads into a free grand supper feast with music and games for all in Stacy Hall. The public is invited and donations of any amount are welcome.
St. Mark’s is located at 2901 Nojoqui Avenue at the corner of Alamo Pintado Avenue in downtown Los Olivos.
For more information about the calendar of events, visit www.smitv.org
Despite cloudy skies, dampness and a slight chill in the air, Los Olivos' Olde Fashioned Christmas event made its annual return on Saturday afternoon, drawing crowds of bundled-up revelers to partake in the downtown festivities.
