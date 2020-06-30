Solvang Mayor boosts multicultural fundraiser spearheaded by local African-American student

Contributing to a larger conversation that addresses cultural education within the community, Mayor Ryan Toussaint has reportedly thrown his support to Santa Ynez Valley elementary student Madison Wilson, who on June 19 spearheaded a grassroots effort coined “ Madi’s Treasure Box ” with the objective to purchase and donate hundreds of culturally-diverse books and 24-packs of Crayola®’s new multicultural skin tone crayons, to local schools.

“I believe that the Santa Ynez Valley has so much to gain by expanding the worldview of our children with stories that represent people of all backgrounds. ‘Madi’s Treasure Box’ is an investment in our collective future,” said Toussaint. “Much like Madison and her mother, I too felt underrepresented by the literature that was available to me in school. Imagine how different things could be if our children were taught to embrace diversity and inclusivity from a young age.”