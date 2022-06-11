It’s good to be back! I moved back to my roots in the Santa Maria Valley just over a year ago, settling into our cottage nestled in the foothills in beautiful Orcutt.
It’s been a while. My family moved away over 60 years ago from the Nelson Ranch, located by the racetrack north of the river, to the oilfields of the western Central Valley.
My family has enjoyed a long-standing presence in the area. My great grandfather Ole Nielsen immigrated from Denmark in 1872. He disembarked from a coastal steamer in Avila Beach in 1876, and started developing his ranch in 1889.
It soon became a focus of activity, with parties, events and even weddings being held at the ranch. During that time, Ole, his wife Margrethe and their children lived lives of industry, hospitality and service to the community.
The next generation of Nelsons included Ole’s sons Oliver and Raymond, and their children - including Oliver, Arthur, and William (Bill), and daughters Kate and Vivian Nelson, who all made a significant impression in the Santa Maria social and civic scene at that time.
Today’s Santa Maria Valley has changed considerably from my great grandfather Ole’s days, but he’d certainly recognize the heart and generosity of her people. I too, have felt the willingness to help from new neighbors who’ve pitched in as we settled into our new situation.
It’s been challenging to learn neighbors’ names and the best routes to take while navigating the city, but I’m learning that "serving is learning". By serving in my church and my new community, I’m learning more about myself and my capabilities. I’m finding talents and friends I never knew I had.
As we serve, we ground ourselves in our community and understand better what it means to be a part of this fabulous place we call home.
So many opportunities to help present themselves all around us. A three-minute search on a local website www.justserve.org reveals over 200 significant and fun-filled activities in which to become involved.
From providing help at sporting events or being a hospital volunteer to serving as docents and literary helpers, it’s all available within 25 miles of home. If you’d rather not leave home, remote service opportunities are available as well.
Generosity and kindness are hallmarks of the people of the Santa Maria Valley. I invite all my new neighbors to share those admirable traits by finding a cause and serving those around us.
As we lift others in serving, we’re learning even more about ourselves and our community.
I hope to meet you soon!