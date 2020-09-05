Santa Ynez Valley Foundation bolsters Buellton Senior Center Meals on Wheels program

The Santa Ynez Valley Foundation has this year donated a total of $28,500 to the Buellton Senior Center to help the organization meet the growing needs of local seniors during the pandemic.

In addition to the daily Meals on Wheels program, the senior center provides lunch, dinner, groceries, medical transport and rental assistance to seniors located in Buellton, Los Alamos, rural Lompoc and Solvang.

Due to a spike in demand, the center's Meals on Wheels program is now serving 225 seniors each day, an increase from 130 seniors daily pre-pandemic.

Since sponsors like the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County are being financially stretched, the Buellton Senior Center has provided vital aid to help cover growing food costs, according to Pam Gnekow, executive director of the Buellton Senior Center.