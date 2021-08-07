Santa Maria Foursquare Church, 709 N. Curryer St., will resume its in-person Safari Kids program for children, birth through the sixth grade, at Sunday services beginning Aug. 15.
Senior Pastor Tim Mossholder said he was excited to have the targeted children’s activities restarting at both the 9:30 a.m. English and 11:30 a.m. Spanish services. For more than a year, children have stayed with their families in the sanctuary during Sunday services in accordance with the county’s COVID-19 safety guidelines.
“Kids are super important to God and to us,” Pastor Mossholder said. “Our goal is to love kids the way Jesus does and to lead them — in partnership with their parents and guardians — to understand God and His Word. We believe that doing this in a safe, fun, engaging way will transform the next generation.”
Kaelyn Lara, recently appointed children’s pastor at Santa Maria Foursquare, explained that Safari Kids was chosen as the name of the children’s ministry since its goal is to “create an exciting environment to help this age group discover the wonder of God.”
Pastor Lara noted that adult volunteers who help with Safari Kids have passed a national background check. The church also follows county mask guidelines for adults and children.
Each Sunday before service, parents will check children in at the registration desk. Pastor Lara said she looked forward to welcoming new children to Safari Kids and that further information is available online at sm4.org/kids.
Lara also serves with her husband as youth directors at Santa Maria Foursquare and invited junior and senior high school students to come to Live Up, the church’s youth group. It meets at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the church for food, fellowship, and teaching.