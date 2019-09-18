The Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVdP) is inviting members of the public of all ages to participate in the annual Friends of the Poor Walk/Run on Saturday, Sept. 28, at River View Park, 151 Sycamore Dr. in Buellton.
Participants will be encouraged to walk/run laps around River View Park from 9 a.m. - noon. All proceeds and donations from the event will directly benefit people in Santa Barbara County to ease the financial stresses of the working poor.
In 2018, more than 25,000 walkers raised over $3.4 million nationwide, according to Marilyn Coyle SVdP Santa Barbara district president.
Coyle explained that one of the beneficiaries of the national event is the SVdP Santa Barbara District Council Low Interest Loans for Low Income (LILLI) program, which is designed to end poverty through systemic change.
"We want to assist victims of predatory loans through financial education and low interest loan conversions,” she said, adding, “year-round, our SVdP volunteers in Santa Barbara County provide housing and utility assistance, auto repairs, medical and dental assistance, food, furniture, clothing, and other needs.
"None of our works of charity could be accomplished without the generous support of many and the members of St. Vincent de Paul. We ask the community to participate in the Friends of the Poor Walk/Run this month in Buellton.”
Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 28. Dogs on leashes are welcome to accompany their humans.
There will be free information about St. Vincent de Paul Society services available throughout the morning.
To learn more about the Friends of the Poor Walk/Run or make a pledge, visit www.fopwalk.org or go to the Santa Barbara District event site at https://www.fopwalk.org/eventlisting/eventdetail/?eventid=2433.
