On July 11-14, the Santa Barbara Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will conduct a 3-day Pioneer Handcart Trek reenactment event at Live Oak Campground near Lake Cachuma.
The live event will demonstrate the historical significance of the pioneer movement where a reported 3,000 Latter-day Saints leaned on their faith and perseverance to pull their handcarts for more than 1,000 miles through heat and cold; through mud, sand, and snow; and through rivers and over mountains across the American plains, to gather in Salt Lake City between 1856 and 1860.
Today, modern day treks are held throughout the world.
The trek, which will be attended by over 200 youth from the San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, and Ventura Stakes, will begin with a ceremony and send-off from Live Oak Campground, off of Highway 154 on July 1 between 10 a.m. and noon.
For more information, contact Dennis Emory, Trek Coordinator dennisemory@gmail.com.