100319 Sacred Heart Sisters Arrive

The article reads: "Now in the process of settling in their new home at the convent at Old Mission Santa Ines are Sister Judith, left, Sister Elizabeth, and Sister Catherine, members of the Society Devoted to the Sacred Heart. The Sisters moved to the Mission from their Mother house in Los Angeles Aug. 29 and will teach religion to public school children in the Santa Ynez Valley, Lompoc, Mission Hills, and Santa Maria. The Sisters of the Sacred Heart order are often called "plainclothes Sisters" because of their contemporary attire -a beige dress complimented by a silver Sacred Heart badge."

 SYV News Archives

This year marks 50 years that the Sacred Heart Sisters have lived and worked at Old Mission Santa Inés in Solvang.

To celebrate the occasion, a Mass of Thanksgiving will be held at noon on Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Mission, with a reception to follow. At least 20 Sisters who have lived and worked at the Mission over the years will be in attendance.

Sister Ida, foundress of the then young religious community had been approached by the Archdiocese of Los Angeles and asked to staff the convent at the Mission on Aug. 29 1969, according to Sister Elizabeth.

The three Sisters, Catherine Miller, Elizabeth Normanly and Judith Fogassy then relocated to the Valley from Los Angeles and began their work teaching in Solvang, Santa Ynez, Lompoc and surrounding Catholic parishes.

“We were very young and inexperienced but full of zeal, energy and eagerness to share the love of God,” said Sister Elizabeth, who was recently reassigned to the Mission a year ago. "It will be a joyous homecoming and celebration of 50 years of service to God and Old Mission Santa Inés."

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

