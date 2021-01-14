Rotary Club of Santa Ynez Valley honors volunteers for community service

The Rotary Club of the Santa Ynez Valley in November honored local volunteers for their work distributing food and necessities to those in need.

According to a Rotary spokeswoman, volunteers were honored for their diligence in assisting residents severely impacted by joblessness due to the ongoing pandemic.

A number of volunteers, including those at Bethania Lutheran Church's Tuesday food drive and Buellton Senior Center, were surprised by a small group of Rotarians — socially distanced and masked — during the Rotary’s annual "Gratitude Week" campaign held in November, the spokeswoman explained. She noted that gift certificates totaling $2,500 to be redeemed at Valley restaurants were distributed to volunteers.

“We wanted to not only show our gratitude and recognize the altruism of our Valley’s volunteers but, in doing so, support, even if in small part, the locally owned restaurants who have been greatly impacted by the closures and restrictions these past nine months,” said Danielle Thurston, a Santa Ynez Valley Club Rotarian.

The Rotary Club also presented additional donations in November to some of the local food distribution programs after word got out that food drives were facing potential closures due to a decrease in emergency funding to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.