Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church welcomes Rev. Jess Knauft as new acting pastor. He will be officially installed on Aug. 17.
Knauft has served Lutheran churches in Oregon and California for 33 years, including serving as Interim Pastor at Sherman Oaks Lutheran Church with a focus on multicultural outreach and ministry to those involved in the entertainment industry of Los Angeles.
Moving to the Santa Ynez Valley, Knauft says, is a way for him to connect with his passion for grape-growing and winemaking that began as a hobby in the garage of his Ramona home in the early 1990s that grew into a professional winery business, Kinship Winery, in 2013.
In Los Angeles, he was affectionately known as "the wine friar."
Knauft believes that rediscovering the spirituality of wine and growing grapes will bring about a renaissance in the production of great wines.
Kinship Winery is an e-commerce business which produces wine in Paso Robles from grapes grown in Santa Rita Hills and other vineyards along the Central Coast.
Knauft has been married to his wife Debbi for 35 years. She is a partner leader with Children’s HopeChest, which equips vulnerable children and their communities around the globe to escape the cycle of poverty.
She is also a professional life coach.
In addition to his new role as Pastor of Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, Knauft looks forward to being a spiritual advisor and encourager to the Santa Ynez Valley.
Shepherd of the Valley is located at 3550 Baseline Avenue in Santa Ynez and holds Sunday worship services at 10 a.m. with adult Bible study at 8:45 a.m. Sunday School for children will be held at 8:45 a.m. beginning on Sept. 8.
For more information, visit https://www.sotvsy.org/.
