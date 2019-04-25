Santa Ynez Valley Jewish Community has named Oren Postrel as its new rabbi after the death of Rabbi Lawrence Raphael on March 17, a leader who members say brought a lifetime of teaching and wisdom to the community.
Though the Jewish Community has been unable to maintain a full-time rabbi due its smaller sized congregation, they have arranged for the rabbi to visit one weekend a month to lead Sabbath services, teach adult education, and preside over other pastoral duties.
The community is pleased to welcome Postrel, an experienced and scholarly clergyman who brings with him a diverse background. He has led Jewish communities in Napa Valley as well as Lake Tahoe, and currently serves as adjunct rabbi at Congregation Shir Hadash in Los Gatos, California.
The rabbi grew up in the San Francisco Bay area, where he was introduced to Jewish progressive ideas, the creative arts and spiritual expression at the Reform movement’s Camp Swig in Northern California. Along with developing his Jewish identity, he was exposed to dance.
Postrel said when he learned about and saw the famous Russian ballet dancer, Mikhail Baryshnikov, the experience convinced him -- as well as his parents, that dance was a viable career for a young man.
“Baryshnikov made ballet okay for boys,” Postrel said.
After rigorous training, he danced with the Oakland Ballet. However, after sustaining some injuries and realizing he needed a college education, he enrolled and graduated from the University of California at Berkeley where he was awarded a degree in the history of art.
He traveled to Jerusalem during his junior year abroad. While there, Postrel says he made the decision to become a rabbi and, after college, enrolled in the Hebrew Union College. The path to being a rabbi is a rigorous one, taking an additional 5-6 years of study post-college, he said.
Postrel’s first rabbinic job was in Paris, and he describes the Rabbinate’s early reaction to a gay rabbi as being, “Don’t ask, don’t tell.” After Paris, he worked in New York for 16 years at the Jewish Home and Hospital.
In 2005, Postrel said he returned to California where he further studied chaplaincy in oncology and emergency medicine. He added that he hopes to bring these skills to the Santa Ynez Valley community as needed.
When asked what attracted him to take this one-weekend-a-month position, he says, "My hope is to help the Jewish community learn to express their Judaism in new and creative ways."
Postrel said he is very impressed by the natural beauty of the region and the multitude of creative people he has met while here. He also mentioned his great appreciation and knowledge of wine, and shares that at one time he was a wine writer.
The Santa Ynez Valley Jewish community says they are fortunate to welcome the multi-talented rabbi to the pulpit from whom they hope to learn new and creative ways to express their ancient religion.
For more information about Santa Ynez Valley Jewish Community, visit www.syvjc.org or call 805-693-4243.