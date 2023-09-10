Luke 4:1-13 gives some hints into how Jesus was able to resist three epic temptations that had been customized by the devil specifically for him.

The first hint is seen in the start of the passage, “And Jesus, full of the Holy Spirit…”

One reason Jesus Christ was able to resist Satan’s temptations was by relying on the Holy Spirit. This is easy to overlook when considering Jesus’ temptation because of a belief that Jesus’ deity gave him an advantage in resisting sin while on the earth. It is important to remember that Jesus was “tempted as we are, yet without sin.” (Hebrews 4:15) He did not draw on his divine nature as God to resist these temptations. He relied on the supernatural power of the Holy Spirit to help him win a resounding defeat of the enemy. 

Pastor Tim serves at Grace Bible Church Hanford. He can be reached with questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you