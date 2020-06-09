Ready for change: Friday night 'Peace & Love' vigil fills Solvang Park with families, youth

Looking out into the crowd of 200 people gathered at Solvang Park on Friday evening to stand in solidarity, Solvang School teacher Luly Schlingman said she could see a blend of races and ages holding up hand-sketched signs demanding social justice.
"It felt like everyone there was ready for change," recalled Schlingman, a Lompoc resident. "It was really awesome to see everyone speaking their minds through their signs. And it was really special to see the youth out there, too."
With the help of co-organizers and local moms, Christine Pickavet and Perla Navarro-Lewis, and Pastor Chris Brown of Bethania Lutheran Church in Solvang, Schlingman said the group was able to mobilize Friday evening's 'Peace & Love Vigil' at Solvang Park in just 1½ weeks.
In contrast to a Buellton protest held last Thursday, Schlingman said that Friday's gathering in collaboration with Black Lives Matter of Santa Barbara, was more of a ceremonious gathering for unity than a protest.
"We didn't want it to be a protest. We wanted everyone to stand together in peace – in unity," she said.
Schlingman, however, said once the event flyer was posted to social media, she and the other vigil organizers witnessed a flood of negative comments and hate messages, calling for the gathering to be cancelled over fear of it sparking violence.
Knelt to the ground with heads hanging in silence, approximately 200 peaceful protesters on Thursday afternoon remained still for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.
"For a moment, we questioned whether we should do it or not," she said. "And then we see so many businesses boarding up and saying they didn't want to be a part of it."
Despite the push-back and lack of local acceptance, Schlingman says she felt it necessary to show-up and support the local black community.
"[The vigil] was for people that felt something needed to be done and couldn't stand silent anymore," she said.
Clad in black and gold, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School's class of 2020 showed their school spirit on Friday morning to celebrate what would have been their graduation day.
Little by little, attendees began showing up around 5 p.m. First an elderly couple, then parents toting children, and teenagers – some of which had attended the Buellton protest. Mayor Ryan Toussaint also showed up in solidarity.
Schlingman said though law enforcement patrolled in numbers, they were very supportive and stayed in direct communication with event organizers.
"Local business [Esko Esko], provided water for everyone," Schlingman said. "Everyone was coming together with one goal in mind – to join hearts."
With the exception of intersecting cross-streets, Copenhagen drive will be closed to vehicles and opened to foot traffic from Alisal Road to Second Street.
The 55-minute program began with a blessing ceremony performed by Chumash tribe member Adrian Lopez, followed by a moment of silence and a prayer given by Pastor Chris Brown.
Local community member Tameka Wilson Vasht addressed the crowd on behalf of minorities in the Santa Ynez Valley and around the world.
Solvang School music teacher and Bethania Lutheran Church pianist and choir director Lisa Blanton sang "Amazing Grace" before handing the stage to Santa Ynez Valley High School student Hailey Johnson, who sang John Lennon's "Imagine", the Black Lives Matter anthem and a closing rendition of "Lean On me".
"Once the program ended, everyone marched around the park for about an hour. They were very respectful," said Schlingman, adding that she and the other organizers waited until the last two people left. "We are now looking at the next steps and actions to take. There's still more to be done," she said.
Three separate workshop sessions will be conducted on June 27 at the Solvang Veterans Hall, and facilitated by City staff and developer Ed St. George.
Better for it: Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA recognizes staff, community members for COVID-19 response
With the commitment of YMCA staff – one of which made the choice to work and sacrifice visiting her grandmother with cancer – and quick work of community partners, Stuart C. Gildred YMCA was able to rise to the occasion.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!