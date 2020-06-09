Ready for change: Friday night 'Peace & Love' vigil fills Solvang Park with families, youth

"We didn't want it to be a protest. We wanted everyone to stand together in peace – in unity," she said.

Schlingman, however, said once the event flyer was posted to social media, she and the other vigil organizers witnessed a flood of negative comments and hate messages, calling for the gathering to be cancelled over fear of it sparking violence.

"For a moment, we questioned whether we should do it or not," she said. "And then we see so many businesses boarding up and saying they didn't want to be a part of it."

Despite the push-back and lack of local acceptance, Schlingman says she felt it necessary to show-up and support the local black community.

"[The vigil] was for people that felt something needed to be done and couldn't stand silent anymore," she said.

Little by little, attendees began showing up around 5 p.m. First an elderly couple, then parents toting children, and teenagers – some of which had attended the Buellton protest. Mayor Ryan Toussaint also showed up in solidarity.

Schlingman said though law enforcement patrolled in numbers, they were very supportive and stayed in direct communication with event organizers.