Protest to remove Father Serra statue at Mission Santa Inés draws opposition

"We have emailed him and called," Vigil said, standing with her group stopped outside of the mission. "It's still pretty early on in the campaign and we're just going to continue with this. We want to make sure [Father] Bobby has an accurate understanding of why [the statue] is so upsetting and why we would like it to be removed even though it is on private property. It's a significant part of the city."

Vigil said there was never an intent to physically remove the statue during the protest, despite rumors to the contrary.

"The first time I heard someone say that was on Facebook," Vigil said. "There was a post going around trying to rally support against us, mentioning that we were going to tear it down. We've been working on the protest for at least a month, and intended for everything to be just that."

A small group of counter-protesters lining the opposite side of Mission Drive flew large American flags and shouted, "USA! USA," demanding protesters tell the truth about the history of Serra.

One counter-protester who would only identify herself as Diane, said her group was there in support of America and the Serra statue. She explained that fellow counter-protesters who were not so visible were ready to step in at any moment if the protest turned sideways.

"We know they are lying about Father Serra," she said. "He was a good priest [...] he wanted a Bill of Rights for the Chumash people. He loved them and the Chumash people loved him."

Joining the counter-protesters, Mission Santa Inés parishioner Jan Butler said that although one lady had yelled "Liar! Liar!" at protesters, it wasn't how others in her group felt. Rather, she encouraged those protesting the statue to conduct more historical research.