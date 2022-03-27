Truth-telling leads to healing ancient wounds.
There is no future without forgiveness.
To the nations of the Indigenous people of the Americas, as a citizen of the world, I say please forgive me and please forgive us.
On behalf of our ancestors, I deeply apologize for the wrongs, intentionally or unconsciously, that have been inflicted upon you and your children.
To all African Americans for the injustice and cruelty of slavery and systemic racism throughout the history of the Americas, please forgive us. You have been harmed and your brilliance, courage and compassion has not been valued.
May the atrocities of racism be reconciled. May there be a correction and a resurrection in the minds and hearts of all people, that never again shall anyone be enslaved, persecuted or deemed unworthy due to the color of their skin or the nation of their origin.
To Chinese Americans, American Chinese and all Chinese people for the suffering you have endured, the injustice, hatred and the prejudice that has kept you from being recognized and respected for the myriad works you have done to build this country, its railroads, mines and minds. Please forgive us.
To the Japanese Americans for the trauma of internment and the pain that you have suffered through our unjust actions that separated and shamed you, our sisters and brothers and citizens of our country. Please forgive us.
To all people of all color from everywhere on Earth for the violence and hatred of racial superiority, injustice and inequality, forced incarceration, violent policing and racial profiling. Please forgive us.
To all Latinx people for the lack of safe shelter for those fleeing oppression everywhere, the traumatic separation of mothers and children and the devaluing of their families. Please forgive us.
May there be an end to all religious wars and hatred among warring religions. May Arabs, Muslims, Jews, Palestinians, Buddhists, Hindus, Christians, pagans, atheists, Taoists, Confucianists, Zoroastrians, Sikhs, Jains, and all other unnamed religions get along as good neighbors who follow the Golden Rule.
May no one be so arrogant as to proclaim they are the “one right religion” for all humanity.
May we stop seeing some people as less human or deserving than the rest of us.
We pray as one human family for our sisters and brothers in Africa, Afghanistan, Cuba, Iraq, Iran, Ecuador, the Gaza Strip, Mexico, Palestine, Israel, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Yemen and all over our world. May all people be safe from harm. May all men, women and children be cherished and protected.
May wars cease and peace prevail on Earth.
May hatred cease and love prevail. May families be united and the hearts of all children and families be healed.
For all of the schoolchildren, families and communities who have lost loved ones to mass shootings and senseless acts of violence, please forgive us.
May we have the courage and strength to end this suffering.
May we work together to beat our weapons into plowshares and learn how to live in peace on earth as one human family.
May in forgiving the past and each other we wash clean the stain of so much pain and put feet to these prayers.
God bless all children of all colors, all nations, all genders and sexual preferences.
May everyone reach out to understand, protect and defend those who do not look like us. May the Spirit of this amends bring peace.
Sawubona, I see you. I see the divinity in you.
I promise to protect you and value you.
Namaste. Shanti. Shalom. Om. Peace. Paz. Mir.
We promise to love our neighbors — no exceptions.
“We are not passengers on spaceship Earth — we are the crew!” — Buckminster Fuller