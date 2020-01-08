Pastor Rick Bloom to speak at Valley Harvest Church of Santa Ynez

Valley Harvest Church of Santa Ynez has announced that recently retired pastor of Pacific Christian Center Santa Maria, Pastor Rick Bloom, will be speaking and ministering at Sunday service on Jan. 26, at 9:30 a.m.

Pastor Bloom is in his 53rd year of ministry and has completed a 22-year tenure at Pacific Christian Center.

Valley Harvest Church is located at 1158 Lincoln Street (corner of Lincoln and Tivola), Santa Ynez.

All are welcome. For more information contact Valley Harvest Church at (805) 310-2459.

