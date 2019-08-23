Pastor Jess Knauft was officially installed as pastor of Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church of Santa Ynez on Aug. 17, according to a church spokesperson.
The service included fellow pastors from the Pacific Southwest District, Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.
Knauft has served Lutheran churches in Oregon and California for 33 years, including serving as Interim Pastor at Sherman Oaks Lutheran Church with a focus on multicultural outreach and ministry to those involved in the entertainment industry of Los Angeles.
Both a grape grower and winemaker, Knauft became affectionately known as "the wine friar" during his time in Los Angeles.
For more information about the Pastor and upcoming church services, visit https://www.sotvsy.org/.
