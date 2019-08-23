{{featured_button_text}}
082219 Pastor Knauft

Fifth from the left, Pastor Jess Knauft wearing a multi-colored stole stands with fellow pastors of the Pacific Southwest District, Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, who came to participate in the service.

 Contributed Photo

Pastor Jess Knauft was officially installed as pastor of Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church of Santa Ynez on Aug. 17, according to a church spokesperson.

The service included fellow pastors from the Pacific Southwest District, Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.

Knauft has served Lutheran churches in Oregon and California for 33 years, including serving as Interim Pastor at Sherman Oaks Lutheran Church with a focus on multicultural outreach and ministry to those involved in the entertainment industry of Los Angeles.

Both a grape grower and winemaker, Knauft became affectionately known as "the wine friar" during his time in Los Angeles.

For more information about the Pastor and upcoming church services, visit https://www.sotvsy.org/.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

