Lompoc frontline workers were honored Thursday by Lompoc Foursquare Church, whose members helped deliver more than 450 gift boxes to show their gratitude.
Church members, led by Pastor Bernie Federmann, visited and delivered hundreds of packed gift boxes to Lompoc Valley Medical personnel and local police and fire departments "for all they do for our community," a church spokeswoman said.
Gift boxes contained a South Side Coffee Co. gift certificate, a Yeti mug, packaged biscotti and chocolates, as well as handwritten notes penned by Foursquare's congregation.
Following the recent opening of The Homestead eatery in Old Town Orcutt — a short distance from their primary business Cups & Crumbs — friends and business partners Claudia Stine, Pam Rowan and Julie Darrah officially acquired the midtown deli and specialty store in Lompoc on April 15.