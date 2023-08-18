Pioneer trek

President Cameron Fernandez of Santa Maria Stake offers encouragement along the trail during a recent pioneer trek.

 Contributed

Dozens of teens and adults from the regions around Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Newbury Park, and Santa Monica recently came together to complete a Pioneer Trek.

The 23-mile hike completed over three days commemorates the early pioneers during the westward movement in the United States.

Participants left their electronics at home, dressed in 1800s-style clothing, pushed and pulled handcarts filled with supplies, and sang hymns to reenact the journey of early members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who traveled largely by foot from the Midwest to Utah, motivated by their quest for religious freedom.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you