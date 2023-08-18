Dozens of teens and adults from the regions around Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Newbury Park, and Santa Monica recently came together to complete a Pioneer Trek.
The 23-mile hike completed over three days commemorates the early pioneers during the westward movement in the United States.
Participants left their electronics at home, dressed in 1800s-style clothing, pushed and pulled handcarts filled with supplies, and sang hymns to reenact the journey of early members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who traveled largely by foot from the Midwest to Utah, motivated by their quest for religious freedom.
“I have a lot of hope for the future after walking alongside the youth,” said Angela Dalebout, who attended as an adult leader. “They worked hard, didn’t give up and rarely complained.”
During the trek, youth and adults were grouped into “families” to help each other on their way.
“My trek family definitely made a huge difference for me. We helped each other mentally prepare for difficult challenges and we would cheer for and celebrate our accomplishments together,” one teen said.
Along the way, they learned about real historical figures, including at times their own pioneer ancestors. The challenging experience helped participants strengthen their religious bonds, and better understand and appreciate the sacrifices of the early pioneers, some of the first settlers of the western United States.