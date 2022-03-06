As I read through the Old Testament of the Bible, I find myself in the book of Exodus. When I read, I am eager to gather what I can from stories like this one:
- What does this teach me about God? The Bible is actually how we learn God’s will and recognize His voice when He speaks to us. This is a primary way of developing a closer, two-way relationship with God. It is His Word, after all.
- How does this point me to Jesus? My spirit is saved by faith in Christ; my soul is saved based on the life I live after. What kind of life am I living?
- What does this teach me about myself?
- How do I apply this to my everyday life?
Back to Exodus . . . Most know the story of Moses from movies such as The Ten Commandments and the animated Prince of Egypt. Moses is the guy God chose tolead the Israelites out of 400 years of slavery in Egypt. The Israelites were God’s chosen people – the lineage of our future Messiah, Jesus Christ.
After witnessing miracle upon miracle used by God to free them, these 600,000+ people find themselves in the desert being led by Moses to a land, promised by God and ‘flowing with milk and honey’. One would think that they would be extremely joyful to be out of the bondage of heavy labor and tyranny. They probably were, initially. Then the reality of their current circumstances settled in.
It must have been hard: their entire community in the desert, moving as nomads toward an unknown future. Despite the fact that they were following the actual physical presence of God, in a pillar of fire and cloud, they began grumbling. They complained about food, water and former comforts. Their discomforts became magnified in their minds. They longed for permanent homes with predictable meals and routines. They actually wished to be back in Egypt! How could this happen – to wish for slavery over freedom in a beautiful land, promised by God?
This may have been similar to how we fondly recall times gone by. We remember the good and tend to forget the difficult. We look back on our childhood and adolescence and recall it fondly, much like a Happy Days or Full House episode. We forget about the struggles we faced at home or just how difficult middle- and high school actually were.
The Israelites complained, demanded, rebelled and ran wild. God became angry and called them a ‘stiff-necked people’ and Moses defended his people before God. God punished them by delaying their assured future by 40 years of wandering the desert. They obviously had much to learn before He could turn them loose in the promised land.
What did I learn from this wilderness story?
- The way to our promised land (Heaven) is not always easy but God is always with us.
- God is faithful even when we are not.
- God is merciful, forgiving and fair but, even when forgiven, there are still consequences for our actions.
- God will always provide and make a way where there seems to be no way.
- Our greatest struggles have the potential to grow our faith, patience, endurance, and reliance upon the only One who can do all things.
As I read the Bible, I find it easy to point the finger. Why did Adam and Eve eat the forbidden apple (Genesis)? Why did the Israelites complain so after they had been saved (Exodus)? Why did King David kill the husband of a woman he wanted (2 Samuel)? Would I have acted any differently? Do I behave any differently?
There is much more that could be learned from this particular story. What I learned may be different than what you learn. That’s the beauty and mystery of how God’s Holy Spirit works in us. The point is to read the Bible, reflect upon it, and apply it. Dig deeper. It will grow you up in amazing ways!
There are reasons God wrote what He wrote in the Bible for all of humanity to have until the end of time. Our job – no, our privilege – is to figure out what those reasons are. This book is beautiful, informational, adventurous and, more importantly, reflective of our God. Be encouraged to find a translation of God’s Word that is easy for you to read and understand so that you may benefit from its wisdom and encouragement.