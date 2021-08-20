An estimated 400 community and business leaders from Santa Barbara will gather on Thursday, Sept. 30 at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort beginning at 7:30 a.m., to usher in “prayer” and a message by keynote speaker John Davies during the 62nd Annual Santa Barbara Community Prayer Breakfast.
Sponsorship and ticket registration have opened for the event that began serving Santa Barbara in 1959, modeled after the National Prayer Breakfast, formerly called the Presidential Prayer Breakfast in which every American president since Dwight D. Eisenhower has participated, and often featured Rev. Billy Graham.
The Santa Barbara Community Prayer Breakfast skipped last year’s event due to the pandemic, but is moving forward for the 62nd annual event, featuring a message about “prayer” by Davies, who is CEO and Chairman of Davies Public Affairs, which is consistently ranked among the top Public Affairs firms in the country.
The event will include live music, breakfast, reading from the Bible and prayer for the community, leaders and future. The event is self-supporting through corporate and table sponsors which have 10 seats for guests. Any net proceeds support the local non-profit ministry of the Christian Business Men’s Connection.
Davies, along with co-Chair Reed Spangler, will be interviewed on The Good Life TV show with Dean Wilson, and be aired during the month of August and September on channel TVSB and online.
Learn more by contacting the CBMC-Santa Barbara chapter Director Phil Gulley at info@gulleyandlarsen.com or (805) 569-2607.