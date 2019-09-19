"Out of every crushing experience, something good can happen!”
That is the phrase I like to think about now that the harvest season for grapes is beginning here in the Santa Ynez Valley.
It is a necessary part of the circle of life to be transformed through crushing experiences: diamonds form under pressure; olives are pressed to release oil; seeds grow in darkness.
In all these cases a transformation takes place in which something beautiful can often arise from seemingly negative situations.
While it is true that sometimes wine makers work with what is called “carbonic maceration” through whole bunch fermentation, for the most part it is necessary for at least some grapes to bleed and be crushed for effective fermentation to take place.
In like manner, transformation on the human level can come out of the crushing experiences of life.
However, it all depends on how one responds to adversity. Because at the end of the day, it’s not the feeling of being crushed that matters, it’s how one responds to it that counts.
And that is something to think about during this harvest season that we celebrate.
