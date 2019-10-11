INCLUSION SYV, a local organization dedicated to building a safe, respectful, equitable, and inclusive community, is hosting its annual membership meeting on Oct. 15 in Stacy Hall at St. Mark's Church in Los Olivos. All members and the public are welcome.
The meeting begins at 5:15 p.m. with a welcome glass of wine and light appetizers in the courtyard.
The brief formal membership meeting starts at 6 p.m. and includes the introduction of INCLUSION’S first staff person, an update on the progress made in obtaining funding for the organization’s work, and the plans underway for the education and community task forces.
Immediately following the meeting will be a presentation by speaker, Briana Moffitt, Director of Education and Community Outreach of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). She will discuss “The State of Hate.”
Moffitt will present the work of the ADL’s Center on Extremism, the agency’s research and investigative arm and clearinghouse for up to the minute information about extremism of all types — from white supremacists to Islamic extremists.
She will provide an overview of the many types of hate groups and then focus on white supremacist ideology and the impact of hate crimes and incidents on our local community.
If you are interested in attending the INCLUSION meeting and presentation, RSVP to (805) 686-0295, ext. 104 or inclusionsyv@gmail.com.
For more information about INCLUSION SYV, visit www.inclusionsyv.org.