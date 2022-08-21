“You are the light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hidden. Nor do people light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a stand, and it gives light to all in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven.” (Matthew 5:14-16 ESV)
This has become one of my favorite illustrations for living the Christian life because of the clarity and focus it brings. How is the Christian to live? As light in the darkness. What is the aim of the Christian life? To give glory to our heavenly Father.
Connecting the dots between doing good works and glorifying God is often more difficult than it seems. Many people find ways to do good and help others, but it is the rare minority that find a way to give glory to God for the good works.
It is important to realize that in order for someone to shine the light of God they must first be born again. A non-Christian can not do good works that glorify God because their life has not been submitted to God. It would be like shining a flashlight without batteries. The source of this supernatural light has to come from God.
The only way for someone to have the light of God is to know God. It requires coming to understand the holiness and perfection of God. Jesus said, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will not walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.” (John 8:12) Once someone has repented of their sin and trusted in Jesus Christ for salvation then they are given the source of this light. The apostle John wrote, “But if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus his Son cleanses us from all sin.” (1 John 1:7)
We also need to realize that good works do not save people from their sin. God does not use a scale to measure good works and bad works in order to judge whether someone can enter Heaven. The Bible makes it clear that everyone is born in sin and can do nothing to gain salvation on their own. Romans 3:23 says, “For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” Ephesians 2:8-9 says, “For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast.”
God knew human attempts to earn salvation with good works would fail. That is why he sent his son, Jesus Christ, who is fully God and fully man, to die as a sacrifice for our sins. That is the only way our sins can be paid.
Once someone comes to saving faith in Christ, they are given the ability to do the good works that Jesus was talking about. They have been born again to newness of life that includes having a supernatural supply of the light of God in their life. But Christians have to remember that just doing good works is not sufficient for shining the light of God into the world. The good works need to be done in such a way that the world will see “your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven.” This means that the Christian needs to look for ways to give credit to God for what he or she is doing.
If a Christian gives food to someone in need, they need to explain that they are doing so for the glory of God. This can be done by saying, “God has blessed me so I can be a blessing to others. He created you and he wants you to live for him.” The person may or may not glorify God, but you have at least given credit where it is due. Giving credit to God for your good works is one way to insure that your light is shining in the world the way God wants it to.
