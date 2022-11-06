tim dinkins mug xyz
The Bible is full of illustrations of the Christian life as a battle that is being fought between good and evil, between the Triune God and Satan, between the spirit and the flesh. These images captivate the imagination because they describe a world that is unseen and easy to overlook. 2 Corinthians 4:16-17 says, “So we do not lose heart. Though our outer self is wasting away, our inner self is being renewed day by day. For this light momentary affliction is preparing for us an eternal weight of glory beyond all comparison,  as we look not to the things that are seen but to the things that are unseen. For the things that are seen are transient, but the things that are unseen are eternal.”

The apostle Paul was a keen observer of this unseen world. He encouraged believers living in Ephesus to “Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the schemes of the devil. For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places.” (Ephesians 6:11-12) 

The spiritual battle that is described in Scripture has been waged ever since the Fall of Adam and Eve. Our enemy, the Devil, has been actively trying to attack the faith and convictions of believers ever since he first asked Eve, “Did God actually say, ‘You shall not eat of any tree in the garden’?” His initial attack against the children of God reveals much about his strategy. He is focused on overwhelming the minds of believers with doubt and questions that will seek to disrupt their trust in God. 

Tim Dinkins is a pastor at Grace Bible Church Hanford. He can be reached for questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com

