After a change in her employment, Elizabeth Sanchez, of Fresno, maintains a positive outlook despite challenging economic conditions.

 Jehovah's Witnesses Fresno, Kings and Tulare counties, Contributed

Elizabeth Sanchez enjoyed her work, but as management pushed for more and more hours during the pandemic, she began to feel trapped.

The Fresno mother of three happily worked at a dialysis clinic for 14 years until her workload started to negatively affect her family life.

"Cutting back my hours was always a want, but I thought it was out of my reach," she said. "When the pandemic hit, I started to worry if I would bring the virus home to my family. During that time, a lot of people were dying."

