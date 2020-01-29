Family matters: Santa Ynez Valley adoptive couple grows family, impact

Kris remembers Jody mentioning adoption, but said he knew it was time to deal with his apprehension when she became unmistakably serious.

"I think my internal struggle with it was, 'Can I love another child like my own?' and if I can't, then that's not fair,'" he said. "I really struggled with that."

Sitting in the sun-bathed family room of their Solvang home the couple turned to each other, and with smiles reminisced about the roller coaster of years gone by.

Kris said that leaning on a close friend who was going through the adoption process at the time helped a great deal.

"It helped me get to the point where I felt this was right for us," he said.

Jody said that one day Kris walked into the living room when she was with Judah.

"He said, 'We're going to do this and we're going to do it now. I know we're called to adopt.' He had tears in his eyes."